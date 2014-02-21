Manchester City's manager Manuel Pellegrini reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

UEFA has charged Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini following his criticism of Swedish referee Jonas Eriksson after Tuesday's 2-0 last-16 first leg defeat by Barcelona in the Champions League.

The Chilean has been charged with violating the general principles of conduct, European soccer's ruling body said in a statement on Friday.

The case will be handled next Friday.

Pellegrini, who apologised for his remarks earlier on Friday, accused Eriksson of a lack of impartiality and said UEFA should not have chosen a Swedish referee for a game of such importance.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Tony Jimenez)