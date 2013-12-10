COPENHAGEN Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid racked up the records as they ended FC Copenhagen's unbeaten home run in the Champions League with a 2-0 triumph at the Parken stadium on Tuesday.

Their comfortable victory carried the nine-times European champions through to the knockout stages as winners of Group B.

Masterful midfielder Luka Modric opened the scoring and set the first record for Madrid - who have scored in an unprecedented 31 consecutive Champions League fixtures - when he curled home a beautiful 20-metres opening goal in the 25th minute.

Ronaldo scored Madrid's second, and his group stage record ninth of the campaign, with a simple close range finish three minutes after the interval and later saw a last-minute penalty saved.

