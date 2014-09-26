CSKA Moscow's fans celebrate their team's victory in the Russian Championship in a match against Locomotiv at the Arena Khimki outside Moscow May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW CSKA Moscow expect to play their Champions League home fixtures against Bayern Munich, Manchester City and AS Roma behind closed doors at the Khimki Arena, instead of the Lokomotiv Stadium, the club's general director Roman Babaev said on Friday.

"We decided to play at the Khimki Arena because it is likely that we will have to play all our home games behind closed doors because of the violence in Rome," Babaev told the ITAR-TASS news agency.

CSKA fans fought with Roma supporters before the match on Sept. 17 and clashed with police afterwards in incidents which left 13 stewards and four officers injured. Roma won the Group E opener 5-1.

CSKA were already due to play their Sept. 30 fixture against Bayern behind closed doors as punishment for their fans' racist behaviour last season and Babaev expects more sanctions from UEFA.

"They could exclude us from the Champions League," he said. "We are going to do everything in our power to make sure this does not happen. At the moment, the whole club is going through a difficult time."

Russian press reports have said UEFA will make a final decision on CSKA's punishment by Oct. 3.

This is the second consecutive season in which CSKA have been disgraced by their fans. Last season, they were found guilty of racist chanting during matches against Manchester City and Viktoria Plzen.

(Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Tim Collings)