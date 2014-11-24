CSKA Moscow's Seydou Doumbia (L) celebrates after scoring against Manchester City as teammate Ahmed Musa closes in during their Champions League soccer match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

MOSCOW CSKA Moscow have had to overcome plenty of adversity in this season's Champions League but two stunning results against Manchester City have left them tantalisingly close to qualifying from the toughest group in the competition.

If the Russian champions beat AS Roma in Moscow on Tuesday, they would only have to avoid defeat in their final match to qualify for the knockout stages from a group which also features English champions City and 2013 winners Bayern Munich.

Roma, level with Moscow on four points, are in the same position as their Russian hosts, giving the match at the Khimki Arena a crucial feel.

That Moscow are still in the hunt at all, though, seems remarkable after the tribulations of their latest European campaign.

After fan violence in their opening Group E game, CSKA were ordered to play games behind closed doors. Then, after losing their opening two games against Roma and Bayern, they were on the brink of a third defeat as they trailed 2-0 at home to City.

Yet they fought back to draw 2-2 before becoming the first Russian side to win a Champions League match in England for 19 years with a 2-1 victory in Manchester two weeks later.

Leonid Slutsky's side will need little motivation as they look to avenge the 5-1 defeat they suffered against the Italian side in September.

After a campaign ravaged by injury, Slutsky will have the rare luxury of picking from an almost full-strength squad for the visit of Roma.

However, CSKA will be without Bebras Natkho, who picked up an injury playing for Israel while Swedish international Pontus Wernbloom is also a cause for concern having picked up a minor knock during their 2-1 defeat at FC Krasnodar on Saturday.

Roma, who kept up the pressure on Serie A leaders Juventus with a 2-1 victory at Atalanta on Saturday, are without Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, Maicon and Leandro Castan but will be boosted by the return of Davide Astori, who had missed his team's last three matches with a thigh strain.

"We have the possibility to leave things in our own hands for the home game against Manchester City," Roma manager Rudi Garcia said.

"We will be playing against a side that has shown they are capable of much more than they showed in the first match against us."

(Editing by Tom Hayward and Ian Chadband)