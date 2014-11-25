MOSCOW AS Roma coach Rudi Garcia said he thought his side had done enough for victory against CSKA Moscow, who scored in the third minute of stoppage time to grab a crucial Champions League point on Tuesday.

Vasili Berezutski’s equaliser at the death earned CSKA Moscow a deserved 1-1 draw that kept alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stages going into the final round of group games.

The equalising goal came as a hammer blow to the Italian side, whose coach could only console himself with the fact his team still have qualification in their own hands.

“I thought we had won the game, but we managed to concede in the last 15 seconds of the match,” said Garcia.

“These 15 seconds changed the complexion of the game. We had chances to score a second goal, but the most important thing is that everything is in our hands and we don’t depend on anyone else’s results. If we win our last game, we go through to the next round.”

Roma's veteran forward Francesco Totti had given them the lead with a rasping free kick, but he was in no mood for celebration following the final whistle.

“It was a difficult match and we were supposed to come here to get the win, but the goal they scored in the last seconds was very unexpected for us,” Totti said.

CSKA had shown in their 2-2 home draw with Manchester City last month that they were capable of staging a late fight back and they repeated the trick, with their never-say-die attitude pleasing coach Leonid Slutski.

“Our opponents put pressure on us, but in the first half we managed to cope with this and we created some good chances,” he said.

“Therefore it was really unfortunate that we went into the break trailing. I am glad that we managed to show character and managed to find an equaliser in the 93rd minute and keep the intrigue of this group alive."

With Bayern Munich already through to the last 16, Roma are best placed to join them, knowing a victory against Manchester City in the Italian capital will be enough to see them qualify.

