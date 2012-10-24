Paris St Germain's Javier Pastore (top) is challenged by Sime Vrsaljko of Dinamo Zagreb during their Champions League Group A match at Maksimir stadium in Zagreb October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C) celebrates with teammates Marco Verratti and Jeremy Menez (R) after scoring during their Champions League Group A match against Dinamo Zagreb at Maksimir stadium in Zagreb October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C) is challenged by Ante Puljic (R) of Dinamo Zagreb during their Champions League Group A match at Maksimir stadium in Zagreb October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

ZAGREB Paris St. Germain stayed on course to reach the Champions League last 16 after first-half goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Jeremy Menez secured a 2-0 win at Croatian title holders Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

PSG dominated from start to finish and should have won by a bigger margin, but for some wasteful finishing by Ibrahimovic who missed two great chances before he broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute with a crisp shot into the far corner.

Midfielder Menez broke down the left and weaved his way past two defenders before squaring the ball back into the heart of the penalty box for the Swedish striker to slide in and beat goalkeeper Ivan Kelava.

Menez made it 2-0 shortly before halftime, taking a Javier Pastore pass into his stride before he rifled a low drive between Kelava's legs on a grim evening for Dinamo.

Watched by only 7,000 home fans in their Maksimir stadium, Dinamo stayed on the back foot after the interval and had the woodwork as well as last-gasp defending to thank for not conceding more goals.

Their Brazilian-born midfielder Sammir, who made his debut for Croatia in Euro 2012 qualifying, showed flashes of brilliance but left to his own devices, he could not stop Dinamo from suffering their ninth successive defeat in Europe's premier club competition.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic, Editing by Justin Palmer)