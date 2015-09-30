Dinamo Zagreb's coach Zoran Mamic reacts during their Europa League Group D soccer match against Salzburg, in Salzburg October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

ZAGREB A 5-0 Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich is an acceptable result for Dinamo Zagreb as any attempt of a fightback would have been "suicidal", the Croatian side's coach Zoran Mamic said.

Dinamo arrived in Munich with a 45-game unbeaten streak in all competitions including a 2-1 home win over Arsenal in their Group F opener, but trailed Bayern 4-0 before the half-hour.

"I told the players at halftime to calm down and try to do better after the break, which we did partially," Mamic told Croatian media after Tuesday's rout.

"Throwing caution to the wind at 4-0 down would have been suicidal. They outclassed us in every department and the gulf in quality was everywhere to be seen."

Dinamo started with an adventurous 4-3-3 formation but subdued forwards Marko Pjaca, El Arabi Hilal Soudani and Junior Fernandes spent most of the game chasing shadows in their own half.

Goalkeeper Eduardo was at fault for two goals and 18-year old central defender Filip Benkovic gifted another to in-form Robert Lewandowski, who netted a hat-trick to continue his hot scoring streak.

"Bayern played ultra-swift one touch football and even fouling them was a tall order for us when they had possession," said Mamic.

"We will now turn our attention to our home game against Olympiacos Piraeus as we have three weeks to prepare."

Bayern top the section with six points from two games, ahead of Olympiacos and Dinamo who have three each.

Arsenal are bottom with zero points after their shock 3-2 home defeat by the Greek title holders.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)