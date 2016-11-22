DORTMUND, Germany Already-qualified Borussia Dortmund scored five goals in 15 minutes against Legia Warsaw on Tuesday to lead 5-2 in the first Champions League match to see seven goals in the opening half.

In a frenzied first period Dortmund came from a goal down to lead 5-2 with Shinji Kagawa scoring twice and Marco Reus, back from a six-month injury break, also on target along with Nuri Sahin and Ousmane Dembele.

Legia's Aleksandar Prijovic netted twice for the Poles and also hit the woodwork in a topsy-turvy first half.

Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel fielded a largely second-string team following their win over Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday, including top striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Dortmund are top of Group F, two points ahead of Real Madrid, with their final group match in Spain in December.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)