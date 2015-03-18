Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Borussia Dortmund (C) reacts after the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match against Juventus in Dortmund March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

DORTMUND, Germany Borussia Dortmund's recent goal drought proved costly as they deservedly crashed out of the Champions League round of 16 with a 3-0 defeat by Juventus on Wednesday, the Germans' coach Juergen Klopp said.

Dortmund, who needed to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg, have now failed to score in their last three games in all competitions.

"We had no chances and only a few final efforts," Klopp, who led the team to the 2013 Champions League final, told reporters after their 5-1 aggregate loss to the Italians over two legs.

"It was a game to forget. It started badly and did not get any better. Juve did it really well and we had a lot of possession in areas where it did not really count for much," Klopp said. "We deserved to be eliminated."

Dortmund have also failed to score in their last two Bundesliga games as the once powerful attacking instincts seem to have deserted Klopp's players.

Their only goal over the two legs against the Italian champions was courtesy of a major Juve defensive blunder in Turin.

On Wednesday they again lacked the final pass, reaching the edge of the Italian box before running out of ideas. They even needed to wait more than an hour for their first shot on target, despite falling a goal behind after only three minutes.

"I can't explain it," keeper Roman Weidenfeller said. "We never hit top form and never created any chances. In the important matches we seem unable to score and you just cannot advance against Juve playing like that."

"We just have to accept that this season has been like that for us."

It may be some time before Dortmund return to the big European stage with the 1997 Champions League winners only recently dragging themselves off the bottom of the Bundesliga after a disastrous first half of the season.

"We constantly lost possession and the result is fully deserved," Dortmund captain Mats Hummels said. "We had great four years in the Champions League and now it may be some time before we come back.

"It is a bit of a setback but Borussia have always shown they can bounce back," the Germany defender said.

