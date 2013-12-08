Borussia Dortmund's Kevin Grosskreutz (L) and Manuel Friedrich tackle Bayer Leverkusen's Heung Min Son (C) during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Dortmund December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN Borussia Dortmund will be without injured midfielder Sven Bender in their final Champions League group game at Olympique Marseille on Wednesday, the club said on Sunday.

Germany international Bender stretched ankle ligaments in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen and he joins a long list of key absentees including Ilkay Guendogan, Mats Hummels and Neven Subotic.

Playmaker Nuri Sahin, who partly tore an ankle ligament in the same game, has a chance of being fit, the club said in a statement.

Last season's runners-up need to win their final Group F game at already-eliminated Marseille to guarantee a place in the knockout stage.

Arsenal top the group on 12 points with Dortmund second on nine points, the same as Napoli.

