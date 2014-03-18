DORTMUND, Germany Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Marco Reus has been ruled out of Wednesday's Champions League round of 16 second leg against Zenit St Petersburg due to a nagging muscle injury.

The 24-year-old, who was on target in their 4-2 first leg win in Russia last month, has not played in their last two league games, including their 2-1 defeat to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

"Unfortunately he could not participate in team training today and will not be available for us tomorrow," Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp told reporters.

He said the Germany international, who trained by himself earlier on Wednesday, was on the road back.

Klopp, who has had to reshuffle his team throughout the campaign due to a long injury list, said their first leg win had given them a slight edge but Wednesday's game was far from settled.

"The plan is to make a normal football game out of it. We ideally go into this game as a second half of a match. The first leg was nothing more than the basis for the second leg.

"In the first leg, we put ourselves in a good position for the return leg. Nothing more, nothing less. We will not risk a lot, but just going out there to defend our lead would be a bit stupid as well."

The German coach, sent off again in the Bundesliga during the weekend for arguing with a fourth official, also took some pressure off his players, saying the club's goal had already been achieved when the team made it past the group stage.

"We have reached our goals by making the knockout stage. Anything beyond that is bonus for us but we still want to get the maximum out of this competition," said Klopp, who steered Dortmund to a runner-up finish last season.

"But there would not be a big hole in our budget should we go out."

