BERLIN Penpix of Borussia Dortmund players ahead of the Champions League final against Bayern Munich at Wembley on Saturday.

Goalkeepers:

1-Roman Weidenfeller, 32: The goalkeeper, who has never won a Germany call-up, has been outstanding, and almost single-handedly kept Real Madrid at bay in the last four. Renowned for his stunning reflex saves at point-blank range.

20-Mitchell Langerak: 24: The Australian has been playing second fiddle to Weidenfeller for several seasons. Very solid whenever called up to action.

Defenders:

4-Neven Subotic, 24: Tall, athletic and passionate, the Serbian looks far more experienced and confident than his years suggest. He is the defensive backbone along with Mats Hummels but is sometimes prone to mistakes, especially against quicker opponents. Dangerous from corners.

15-Mats Hummels, 24: The Germany international has matured into a defensive leader who also enjoys going forward and scoring, as he did against Shakhtar Donetsk in the knockout stage. Supplies deep passes to his forwards and is equally effective with his head at set pieces. Racing to overcome an ankle injury picked up last week.

26-Lukasz Piszczek, 27: The Poland international is among the most sought-after full backs in Europe at the moment. Aggressive and quick, he often transforms into a winger, combining with teammate Jakub Blaszczykowski down the right. Part of a Polish trio that also includes striker Robert Lewandowski.

29-Marcel Schmelzer, 25: The left back has become a full Germany international while at Dortmund, with his darting runs and smooth crosses a danger for rival defences.

27-Felipe Santana, 27: The Brazilian will forever be remembered in Dortmund for his stoppage-time winner against Malaga in their quarter-final, which sent them through to the last four. He will play if Hummels's ankle does not heal until Saturday.

Midfielders:

5-Sebastian Kehl, 33: The captain and longest serving of all current Dortmund players adds a sense of calm in the defensive midfield. The former Germany international has enjoyed a prolonged Indian summer over the past few seasons.

6-Sven Bender, 24: A more attack-minded holding midfielder, Germany international Bender is a workhorse and his pace could be crucial.

8-Ilkay Gundogan, 22: A marvellous orchestrator of Dortmund's game, he can deliver defence-splitting passes or long-range shots with his right foot. Partnered by either Kehl or Bender.

10-Mario Goetze, 20: Despite his agreement to join rivals Bayern next season, Goetze, arguably Germany's most versatile offensive midfielder, is determined to leave on a high following his $37 million deal last month. He is also working to be fit from a muscle injury sustained a few weeks ago.

11-Marco Reus, 23: A dazzling player who looks as if he has been part of the team for years. Often unstoppable down the wing due to his pace, Germany international Reus can also play as a centre forward and likes to shoot from long range.

16-Jakub Blaszczykowski, 27: Strong and hard working, the Poland captain is having his best season at Dortmund, a threat on the right, especially when launching quick breaks.

18-Nuri Sahin, 24: Returned in the winter after spells at Real Madrid and Liverpool. The Turkey international had to settle initially for a substitute's spot but has gradually found his way back to top form.

19-Kevin Grosskreutz, 24: Dortmund-born and bred, the fan favourite has lost an automatic starting spot due to a crowded midfield, but the winger's passion and powerful shot are still useful.

Strikers:

9-Robert Lewandowski, 24: Europe's hottest forward, the Pole has yet to reveal whether he will see out his contract at Dortmund or move on, with the latter the more likely option. With a record of 10 goals in 12 Champions League games this season - including four against Real Madrid in the semi-final - he has enhanced his reputation and attracted the attention of some of Europe's top clubs.

23-Julian Schieber, 24: An option in attack and has scored three goals in the league and the winner against Manchester City in the group stage, but plays second fiddle to Lewandowski.

