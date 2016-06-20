Britain Football Soccer - Celtic - Brendan Rodgers Press Conference - Celtic Park - 23/5/16 Celtic fans as New Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is presented after the press conferenceReuters / Russell CheyneEDITORIAL USE ONLY. - RTSFKZE

Britain Football Soccer - Celtic - Brendan Rodgers Press Conference - Celtic Park - 23/5/16New Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is presented to the fans after the press conferenceReuters / Russell Cheyne

Brendan Rodgers will begin his Champions League campaign with Celtic with an away trip to either Estonian side Flora Tallinn or Lincoln from Gibraltar in the second qualifying round.

Celtic, who won the Scottish League for the fifth successive season, have failed to qualify for the group stages of Europe's elite competition for the last two seasons.

They will only discover their opponents on 5-6 July, once the winners of the first qualifying round tie are known.

The second qualifying round for the Champions League will take place on July 12-13, while the return legs will take place a week later.

Second qualifying round draw

Qarabag (Azerbaijan) v F91 Dudelange (Luxembourg)

Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel) v Sheriff (Maldova)

Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia) v AS Trencin (Slovakia)

Salzburg (Austria) v Liepaja (Latvia)

FK Vardar (FYR Macedonia) v GNK Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

The New Saints (Wales)/Tre Penne (San Marino) v APOEL FC (Cyprus)

Zrinjski (Bosnia) v Legia Warszawa (Poland)

Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria) v Mladost Podgorica (Montenegro)

Dinamo Tbilisi (Georgia) v FC Santa Coloma (Andorra)/Alashkert (Armenia)

Zalgiris Vilnius (Lithuania) v Astana (Kazhakhstan)

Skenderbeu FC* (Albania) v Ferencvaros (Hungary)

BATE Borisov (Belrus) v SJK Seinajoki (Finland)

Valletta FC (Malta)/B36 Torshavn (Faroe Islands) v Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)

Rosenborg (Norway) v IFK Norrkoping (Sweden)

Dundalk (Ireland) v FH Hafnarfjordur (Iceland)

Flora Tallinn (Estonia)/Lincoln (Gibraltar) v Celtic (Scotland)

Crusaders (Northern Ireland) v FC Kobenhavn (Denmark)

* Skenderbeu are admitted on provisional measures pending a CAS decision. The hearing is scheduled for July 5-6.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru)