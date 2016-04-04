BARCELONA Atletico Madrid will have centre backs Diego Godin and Stefan Savic available again for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg at Barcelona.

Inspirational Uruguay international Godin scored the decisive goal when Atletico won La Liga at the Nou Camp in May 2014.

The 30-year-old also played in both legs of the Champions League quarter-final between the two teams in 2014 when Atletico knocked out Barca.

Godin, however, also has painful memories of the Catalan giants. He has lost the last six matches he has played against them and was sent off, along with left back Filipe Luis, when Atletico were beaten 2-1 at Barca on Jan. 30.

He had been expected to miss Tuesday's game after injuring his hamstring three weeks ago but was cleared to play by doctors on Monday along with Savic, the Montenegro international who has been sidelined with muscle problems since Feb. 21.

"I worked hard to recover as soon as possible. I've recovered 100 percent so I could be available," Godin told a news conference. "I'm really excited and hopeful that we can win the tie."

Barca defender Gerard Pique acknowledged how important Godin is to Atletico.

"Godin has a lot of experience and has been playing really well in the last few years," said Pique. "He's a fundamental part of their team, not just in defence but in every sense."

Atletico coach Diego Simeone said Barca's defeat by Real Madrid at the weekend should have no bearing on Tuesday's match.

"I don't think what happened the other day will affect tomorrow's game," said the Argentine who has won La Liga, the King's Cup, Spanish Super Cup and Europa League since taking charge in December 2011.

"It's a very difficult game against a very strong team but I really believe in my team."

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)