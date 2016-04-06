Football Soccer - FC Barcelona v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - The Nou Camp, Barcelona, Spain - 5/4/16Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak, Angel Correa and Augusto Fernandez walk off dejected after the gameReuters / Albert GeaLivepic

Football Soccer - FC Barcelona v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - The Nou Camp, Barcelona, Spain - 5/4/16Barcelona's Lionel Messi in action with Atletico Madrid's Lucas Hernandez and Diego GodinReuters / Albert GeaLivepic

Football Soccer - FC Barcelona v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - The Nou Camp, Barcelona, Spain - 5/4/16Atletico Madrid's Augusto Fernandez looks dejected after the gameReuters / Albert GeaLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Football Soccer - FC Barcelona v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - The Nou Camp, Barcelona, Spain - 5/4/16Luis Suarez celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring the second goal for BarcelonaReuters / Albert GeaLivepic

Football Soccer - FC Barcelona v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - The Nou Camp, Barcelona, Spain - 5/4/16Luis Suarez celebrates with Neymar after scoring the second goal for BarcelonaReuters / Albert GeaLivepic

Football Soccer - FC Barcelona v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - The Nou Camp, Barcelona, Spain - 5/4/16Jordi Alba shoots at goal which leads to Luis Suarez (not pictured) scoring the first goal for BarcelonaReuters / Albert Gea

Football Soccer - FC Barcelona v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - The Nou Camp, Barcelona, Spain - 5/4/16Luis Suarez scores the first goal for BarcelonaReuters / Albert GeaLivepic

BARCELONA Barcelona's Luis Suarez netted twice for a 2-1 win over 10-man Atletico Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final, first leg on Tuesday after the visitors' Fernando Torres opened the scoring and was later sent off.

After a flurry of chances for the home side, Suarez levelled from close range in the 63rd minute and then headed the winner in the 74th, giving the European champions the edge before next week’s second leg at the Vicente Calderon.

Atletico got off to the ideal start when Torres fired Koke’s pass through the legs of keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen after 25 minutes but 10 minutes later he was dismissed for a second booking as they suffered a seventh straight loss to Barca.

Atletico had been in confident mood after thrashing Real Betis 5-1 in la Liga on Saturday and were looking to take advantage of Barcelona, who were reeling from a 2-1 home defeat by Real Madrid that ended their record 39-game unbeaten run.

Diego Simeone’s men defended as a team and their organised play and high pressing interrupted Barca’s usual quick passing game.

"We are still alive in the tie," Atletico coach Simeone said. "They had a chance to score another goal with an extra man and they didn’t, so that gives us hope and belief. The second leg is going to be a great game."

After Lionel Messi and Neymar missed the target in the early stages, Atletico pounced with their first proper chance.

After a long spell of possession, Koke received a pass from Gabi and took a touch before threading the ball into the path of Torres, who got his 11th goal in 15 matches against Barcelona.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker received his first booking for a late tackle on Neymar in the middle of the pitch four minutes after scoring and got his marching orders for a second yellow minutes later for fouling Sergio Busquets.

Simeone’s side had two sent off when they lost to the Catalans in La Liga and were again punished for indiscipline.

After the break Messi was inches away from his 500th career goal with a scissors kick before Neymar hit the far post and then sent a shot whistling just wide.

Barcelona broke Atletico’s resistance when Suarez diverted Jordi Alba’s low cross home with his shin and then powered into the area to head Dani Alves’ cross past Jan Oblak to score the winner with his eighth Champions League goal this season.

"The only downside is we didn't score another goal, which would have helped us a lot," Barcelona coach Luis Enrique said.

"We feel positive because the result is in our favour, we have won again and beaten Atletico again, a team that makes things extremely difficult."

(Editing by Ken Ferris)