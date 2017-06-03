Britain Soccer Football - Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final - The National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff - June 3, 2017 Real Madrid's Gareth Bale and team mates warm up before the match Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

CARDIFF Gareth Bale has been denied a dream start in the Champions League final in his home city of Cardiff as the Welshman was left out of Real Madrid's starting line-up against Juventus on Saturday.

Spain international Isco was given the nod over Bale, who has not played since injuring his calf on April 23 but was named on the substitutes bench, clearing up the only doubt in Zinedine Zidane's selection.

Colombian James Rodriguez, the Golden Boot winner at the 2014 World Cup, did not make the matchday squad.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri opted for an all-Italian three man back line of Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Leonardo Bonucci, with Juan Cuadrado missing out.

Teams:

Juventus: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Alves, Khedira, Pjanic, Alex Sandro; Dybala, Higuain, Mandzukic,

Real Madrid: Keylor Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Isco; Benzema, Ronaldo

(Editing by Ed Osmond)