ISTANBUL Selcuk Inan's second-half equaliser helped Galatasaray qualify for the Europa League as they ended their Champions League Group C campaign with a 1-1 home draw against Kazakhstan team Astana on Tuesday.

The Turks spurned two good chances just before Astana took the lead in the 62nd minute when a cross found Patrick Twumasi unmarked at the far post and he beat goalkeeper Fernando Muslera with ease.

Galatasaray provided a swift response two minutes later as Lukas Podolski set up Inan and the captain fired the ball home.

Atletico Madrid finished top of the group with 13 points from six games after a 2-1 win at second-placed Benfica (10). Galatasaray were third on five points, one ahead of Astana.

