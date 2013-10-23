Didier Drogba of Galatasaray (L) controlls the ball in front of Ragnar Sigurdsson of FC Copenhagen (R) during their Champions League soccer match in Istanbul October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL Galatasaray's Ivorian duo Didier Drogba and Emmanuel Eboue helped the Turkish club to a comfortable 3-1 win over FC Copenhagen to move into second place behind Real Madrid in Champions League Group B on Wednesday.

Their aggressive start paid off quickly as Brazilian midfielder Felipe Melo raised the roof in the 10th minute with a powerful header.

Dutchman Wesley Sneijder found the net with a classy right-foot shot after receiving a pass from Eboue in the 38th minute.

Eboue was the creator again in first-half stoppage time allowing veteran striker Drogba to make it 3-0.

Copenhagen pulled one back minutes before the final whistle when Claudemir poked the ball past Fernando Muslera.

(Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by Martyn Herman)