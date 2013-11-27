Real Madrid's Francisco ''Isco'' Alarcon (R) scores a goal past Galatasaray's Sel?uk ?nan during their Champions League soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID Galatasaray will have to improve their defence if they are to reach the last 16 of the Champions League, coach Roberto Mancini said after his side were beaten 4-1 at 10-man Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The former Manchester City manager had his 49th birthday soured by a 10th successive game without a clean sheet since he took over at the Turkish champions at the end of September.

Despite playing nearly 70 minutes with a man extra following the dismissal of Sergio Ramos and going in at half time with a 1-1 scoreline, his side slumped to a resounding defeat.

"We conceded two stupid goals (in the second half), we cannot concede goals like that, if you concede chances like we did it's impossible to get points," the Italian said.

"I know that I have a lot of problems in defence, maybe we can think of putting 10 players in the box," he joked.

"We need to work more, we cannot solve our problems in one match, with these types of mistakes it's difficult to win."

The defeat leaves Galatasaray third in Group B with four points, level with Copenhagen and two behind second-placed Juventus, who beat the Danish side 3-1.

Galatasaray host Juventus in Istanbul on December 10 in the final round of group games and the Turkish champions will need to keep their concentration for the whole 90 minutes to avoid the errors that blighted their performance at the Bernabeu.

"We prepared this game very well, we were perfect in the first half," Mancini said.

"I need to talk to the players to understand what happened in the second half, we changed everything, we didn't attack well, we had a big chance to win here."

Last month's match against Juve in Turin, only two days after Mancini took charge, ended in a 2-2 draw.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti did not hold out much hope for his Italian compatriot's possibilities.

"I think Juventus has a better chance of progressing, they go through with two out of the three possible results," Ancelotti, a former Juve coach, told reporters.

(Reporting by Teresa Larraz in Madrid; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)