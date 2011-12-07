England captaincy could propel Root to new level - Cook
LONDON Joe Root's prodigious batting could reach a new level if he is made England captain, Alastair Cook said after stepping down from the role following 4-1/2 years in charge.
Olympique Lyon hero Bafetimbi Gomis scored the quickest ever Champions League hat-trick to help his side pull off an astonishing 7-1 win at Dinamo Zagreb and secure last 16 qualification Wednesday.
His three goals in seven minutes, including the first just before halftime, meant the France striker beat the previous record set by Blackburn Rovers' Mike Newell in December 1995.
The 7-1 scoreline in Group D, which put Lyon through to the knockout stages for a ninth straight season, was also the French club's biggest win in the Champions League and Dinamo's heaviest defeat in all European competition.
Remi Garde's side also needed Ajax Amsterdam to lose at home to Real Madrid and hope for a seven-goal swing in goal difference which they managed comfortably as Ajax went down 3-0.
Gomis scored a fourth as he became only the seventh player to reach that tally in one Champions League match.
BARCELONA Barcelona hope to reverse Luis Suarez's suspension from the King's Cup final after launching an appeal against the Uruguayan's second booking in Tuesday's semi-final second leg with Atletico Madrid, the Spanish champions said on Wednesday.
Midfielder Yaya Toure has urged Manchester City not to put too much weight of expectation on young Gabriel Jesus' shoulders, despite the Brazil forward's stunning start to his career at the Etihad Stadium.