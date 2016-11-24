Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti scores an own goal and the second goal for Arsenal Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Arsenal v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group Stage - Group A - Emirates Stadium, London, England - 23/11/16 Arsenal's Alex Iwobi scores an own goal and the second goal for Paris Saint-Germain Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

LONDON Arsenal's 2-2 draw at home to Paris St Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday left their hopes of finishing as Group A winners hanging by a thread.

The Gunners have paid a heavy price for finishing runners-up in recent seasons, twice being drawn against Bayern Munich and twice against Barcelona in the last 16.

Logic suggests finishing top is beneficial as group winners cannot face each other in the first knockout round. Barcelona, Monaco and Leicester City are all confirmed as group winners but former winners Bayern Munich and Porto cannot top their groups.

Real Madrid and Juventus could also possibly finish as runners-up so this season's first knockout round could produce some seismic clashes between favourites.

"I don't know if it's good or bad (to finish second)," Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday. "You can't guess until you know the draw."

In total 12 teams are through to the last 16, with seven more vying for the four remaining berths when the group stage concludes Dec 6-7.

Here is a rundown of the eight groups with the qualifiers and qualification scenarios:

Group A:

Paris St Germain and Arsenal both qualified. PSG will win group if they beat Ludogorets or match Arsenal's result against Basel in the final games.

Group B:

Two from Benfica, Napoli and Besiktas will qualify.

All three could still top the group. Third-placed Besiktas will reach the round of 16 if they beat Dynamo Kyiv. Benfica need to beat Napoli to be sure of going through. A draw would suit both if Besiktas only draw with Kyiv.

Group C:

Clear cut. Barcelona have won the group. Manchester City are through as runners-up.

Group D:

Atletico Madrid cannot be caught by Bayern Munich at the top. Both are through to the last 16.

Group E:

Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen have qualified with a game to spare. Monaco as winners and Leverkusen in second place.

Group F:

Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid have qualified. Real Madrid must beat Dortmund at home in final game to overtake the Bundesliga side as group winners.

Group G:

Leicester City have won the group. Porto will go through as runners-up with a home win against Leicester. Failure to win would let in FC Copenhagen if they beat Club Brugge.

Group H:

Juventus have qualified and will do so as group winners if they beat Dinamo Zagreb at home in their final match. Sevilla will qualify as runners-up providing they avoid a two-goal defeat in their final game at Olympique Lyon who must win well to scrape into the last 16 on head-to-head.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)