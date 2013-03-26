Paris Saint-Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring a goal against Nancy during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

GENEVA Paris St Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be free to face former club Barcelona in the Champions League next week after his two-match suspension was halved on appeal, UEFA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The volatile Swede was sent off in the last 16 first leg match with Valencia after lunging at full back Andres Guardado with his studs up in PSG's 2-1 victory in Spain. He served the first match of the ban in the second leg.

PSG host the first leg of their quarter-final tie on April 2 with the return in Barcelona on April 10.

