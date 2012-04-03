Franck Ribery (C), French midfielder of Bayern Munich, outplays Cesar Azpilicueta (L) and Andre Ayew of Olympique Marseille during their Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match in Munich, April 3, 2012. Bayern won the match 2-0 and advanced into the semi-finals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Olympique Marseille's coach Didier Deschamps (R-L), Nicolas N'Koulou, Mathieu Valbuena and Charles Kabore react after their Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match against Bayern Munich in Munich April 3, 2012. Bayern Munich won the match 2-0. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Players of Bayern Munich celebrate after their Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match against Olympique Marseille in Munich, April 3, 2012. Bayern won the match 2-0 and advanced to the semi-finals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Barcelona's coach Josep Guardiola (L) gives instructions to Andres Iniesta during their Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match against AC Milan at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barcelona's Lionel Messi (2nd L) scores a penalty against AC Milan during their Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his second penalty against AC Milan during their Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barcelona's Lionel Messi (2nd R) evades AC Milan's Philippe Mexes (L), Alessandro Nesta (2nd L) and Antonio Nocerino (R) during their Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

LONDON Holders Barcelona and Bayern Munich reached the Champions League semi-finals with home wins over AC Milan and Olympique Marseille respectively on Tuesday when Lionel Messi broke another record with his 13th and 14th goals of this season's competition.

Messi converted two first half penalties as Barca beat Milan 3-1 at the Nou Camp and by the same aggregate score in their quarter-final tie after a 0-0 draw in the first leg last week.

The Argentine's first spot kick after 11 minutes was his 13th goal of the campaign in the competition, a record he extended to 14 with a second penalty four minutes before halftime.

Antonio Nocerino briefly got Milan back into the tie with an equaliser after 33 minutes, but their joy was short-lived when Messi made it 2-1 eight minutes later.

Andres Iniesta added a third in the 53rd minute to put Barca into the last four for the fifth successive season.

Bayern Munich, who led 2-0 from the first leg in Marseille, wrapped up their victory with two Ivica Olic goals in the first half for a 2-0 win on the night and a 4-0 aggregate victory.

They will now almost certainly play Real Madrid in their semi-final with Jose Mourinho's side, 3-0 ahead in their quarter-final against APOEL Nicosia, the last obstacle to Bayern reaching the final on their own ground next month.

Barcelona will meet the winners of the Chelsea-Benfica quarter-final which the London side lead 1-0 after the first leg in Lisbon.

(Reporting by Mike Collett)