Borussia Dortmund's coach Juergen Klopp hugs Mario Goetze (R) after the Champions League soccer match against Shakhtar Donetsk in Dortmund March 5, 2013. Dortmund won the match 3-0. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney reacts after the Champions League soccer match against Real Madrid at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Manchester United players Rio Ferdinand (L), Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra (R) speak with referee Cuneyt Cakir after the Champions League soccer match against Real Madrid at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Real Madrid's Luka Modric (R) is congratulated by team mate Sami Khedira after scoring against Manchester United during their Champions League soccer match at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Borussia Dortmund's coach Juergen Klopp hugs his players after the Champions League soccer match against Shakhtar Donetsk in Dortmund March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (C) reacts after scoring against Manchester United during their Champions League soccer match at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after the Champions League soccer match against Manchester United at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Real Madrid's Luka Modric (C) scores against Manchester United during their Champions League soccer match at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after the Champions League soccer match against Manchester United at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund became the first teams through to the Champions League quarter-finals with contrasting wins over Manchester United and Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

Real came from behind to win 2-1 at Old Trafford and advance 3-2 on aggregate after a controversial red card for winger Nani rocked United early in the second half, while Dortmund swept to a 3-0 home win to go through 5-2.

Real, held 1-1 in the first leg at the Bernabeu, trailed to a Sergio Ramos own goal just after the break but scored twice in three minutes soon after Nani was shown a shock straight red after his high foot caught Alvaro Arbeloa in the 56th minute.

Real's Luka Modric came off the bench to curl in a lovely shot in the 66th minute and former United favourite Cristiano Ronaldo slid in the second to silence the crowd and keep Madrid on course for a 10th European Cup.

Dortmund, who topped their qualifying group above Real, were well-placed at 2-2 after the opener in Ukraine and took complete control with first-half goals by Felipe Santana and Mario Goetze before Jakub Blaszczykowski completed the job after an hour.

There are two more last 16 matches on Wednesday with Juventus taking a 3-0 lead into their home game against Celtic while Paris St Germain take on Valencia in France 2-1 up.

The remaining four games are being played next week and the draw for the quarter-finals will take place on March 15.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips; editing by Ken Ferris)