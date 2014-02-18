Paris St. Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marco Verratti (R) celebrate a goal against Bayer Leverkusen during their Champions League soccer match in Leverkusen February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Barcelona's Lionel Messi (R) celebrates after scoring a penalty past Manchester City's goalkeeper Joe Hart (L) during their Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Barcelona and Paris St Germain claimed impressive victories at Manchester City and Bayer Leverkusen respectively in the first legs of their Champions League last 16 ties on Tuesday.

Spanish champions Barca beat 10-man City 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium, while PSG cruised to a 4-0 win against a stunned Bayer Leverkusen side who also had a player sent off.

Lionel Messi converted a 54th minute penalty to put Barcelona 1-0 up after City defender Martin Demichelis was sent off for a last-man tackle on the Argentine.

Barca defender Dani Alves then wrapped up the win by sliding the ball through goalkeeper Joe Hart's legs in the 90th.

At the Bayer Arena, PSG were barely troubled by a disappointing Leverkusen, romping to a three-goal halftime lead with striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring twice.

Blaise Matuidi opened the scoring in the third minute, but it was Ibrahimovic who stole the show with a penalty in the 39th minute and a superb shot into the top corner before the break.

Bayer defender Emir Spahic was dismissed just before the hour mark after picking up a second yellow card and PSG's latest recruit Yohan Cabaye rounded off the victory in the 88th minute.

(Writing by Mark Pangallo; editing by Ken Ferris)