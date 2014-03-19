Galatasaray fans hold up their scarfs before their Champions League soccer match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata (21) is congratulated by teammate Gareth Bale (R) after scoring a goal against Schalke 04's goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann (L) and Joel Matip during their Champions League last 16 second leg soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale reacts after missing a chance to score against Schalke 04 during their Champions League last 16 second leg soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata (21) is congratulated by his teammate Gareth Bale (2nd R) after scoring a goal against Schalke 04 during their Champions League last 16 second leg soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (R) kicks the ball past Schalke 04's Joel Matip during their Champions League last 16 second leg soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Chelsea's Gary Cahill (CENTRE L) shoots to score during their Champions League soccer match against Galatasaray at Stamford Bridge in London March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Chelsea's Gary Cahill celebrates after scoring during their Champions League soccer match against Galatasaray at Stamford Bridge in London March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Chelsea's Eden Hazard (R) challenges Galatasaray's Burak Yilmaz during their Champions League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Chelsea reached the Champions League quarter-finals with a 3-1 aggregate win against Galatasaray on Tuesday, with Real Madrid joining them in the last eight after thrashing Schalke 04 9-2 over two legs of their last-16 tie.

Chelsea's clash with Galatasaray was finely balanced after a 1-1 draw in the first leg, but the hosts eased the tension around Stamford Bridge when Samuel Eto'o's deflected shot crept under visiting keeper Fernando Muslera after four minutes.

England defender Gary Cahill doubled Chelsea's advantage two minutes before halftime, smashing home from close range after Muslera parried John Terry's powerful header from a corner.

Schalke were playing for pride at Real Madrid, after a humiliating 6-1 home defeat in the first leg, but struggled again to contain the Spanish team's dynamic forwards.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring with his 40th goal of the season, tapping in Gareth Bale's cross after 21 minutes.

Schalke equalised nine minutes later when right back Tim Hoogland's shot from distance took a mean deflection off Sergio Ramos and trickled into the corner with Iker Casillas wrong-footed.

A remarkable reflex save from Ralf Faehrmann denied Ronaldo another when his header was kept out after the interval, but he added a second with a typically spectacular low drive after 74 minutes, his 13th in this season's competition.

The Portugal captain missed the chance to equal Lionel Messi's record 14-goal tally for one Champions League campaign two minutes later when his shot hit the crossbar.

Yet Bale's first-time pass from the rebound set up Alvaro Morata to sweep in and complete a miserable exit for Schalke.

Chelsea and Real Madrid join Barcelona, Paris St Germain, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals.

Manchester United host Olympiakos Piraeus and Zenit St Petersburg travel to Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, with the final two places in the last eight up for grabs.

(Reporting by Sam Holden; editing by Toby Davis)