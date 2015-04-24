Football - FC Barcelona v Paris St Germain - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg - Nou Camp, Barcelona - Spain - 21/4/15Neymar (hidden) celebrates with team mates after scoring the second goal for BarcelonaReuters / Albert Gea

Juventus players celebrate after their team's qualification for the semi-final of the Champions League at the end of their quarter-final second leg soccer match against Monaco at the Louis II stadium in Monaco April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Football - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg - Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - 22/4/15Cristiano Ronaldo and Isco celebrate after Javier Hernandez (floor) scored the first goal for Real MadridReuters / Juan Medina

Bayern Munich's ambassador Paul Breitner (L) shakes hand with Barcelona's ambassador Ludovic Giuly in front of the trophy after the draw for the Champions League semi-finals matches at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Juventus' ambassador Pavel Nedved (L) shakes hand with Real Madrid's ambassador Emilio Butragueno in front of the trophy after the draw for the Champions League semi-finals matches at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

UEFA President Michel Platini waits for the draw of the Champions League semi-finals matches at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A combination photo shows ballot papers carrying soccer clubs names (L-R top to bottom) Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Real Madrid held by final ambassador Karl-Heinz Riedle during the draw for the Champions League semi-finals matches at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LONDON Barcelona will have the chance to avenge their 2013 humbling by Bayern Munich after being paired with the Germans again in the Champions League semi-final draw on Friday which also pitted holders Real Madrid against Juventus.

Bayern thrashed Barcelona 7-0 on aggregate two years ago before going on to beat Borussia Dortmund to win their fifth European Cup.

Former Barca coach Pep Guardiola was on a year's sabbatical at the time but will doubtless enjoy the challenge of trying to repeat that achievement on his first return to the Nou Camp since taking over at Bayern.

Bayern, who play the second leg at home, will go into the tie on a high after their 6-1 quarter-final second-leg demolition of Porto but Barcelona were similarly impressive in dispatching a powerful Paris St Germain side 5-1 on aggregate.

"On Tuesday we played one of the best halfs in the history of the Champions League (when they scored five against Porto to wipe out a 3-1 first-leg deficit)," said Paul Breitner, Bayern's representative at the draw.

"We have to do that over the entire two games against Barcelona."

Jordi Mestre, Barcelona vice-president, said: "Guardiola obviously knows us well but we also know him and his way of playing, while Luis Enrique and Guardiola know each other very well and it is another element to the game."

Real, seeking a record-extending 11th title, will be at home in the second leg against a Juventus side making their first appearance in the semis since 2003 when they beat the Spaniards en route to losing the final to AC Milan on penalties.

Juventus are flying on all fronts as they are firmly on course to win the Serie A title and have reached the Italian Cup final.

"It will be a very tough semi," former Real striker and current club ambassador Emilio Butragueno said of the repeat of the 1998 final in Amsterdam which Real won 1-0.

"Congratulations to Juventus and it will be an honour for Madrid as well. If we get some players back from injury it will be better but it will be a tough semi-final nevertheless."

The semi-finals will take place on May 5/6 and 12/13 with the final in Berlin on June 6.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ed Osmond)