LONDON Southampton wasted no time in releasing their club record signing Dani Osvaldo on the opening day of the European transfer window on Wednesday, seeing off the Italy international who never lived up to expectations.

The 29-year-old Argentine-born striker, who joined Southampton in a club record deal that was worth up to 14.6 million pounds in August 2013, turned from Saint to sinner after five months at the club when he head-butted his own club captain Jose Fonte.

He has had spells on loan at Juventus, Inter Milan and Boca Juniors and was allowed to leave Southampton with two years remaining on his contract.

He played 13 times for Southampton scoring three times.

"Southampton Football Club can confirm that it has terminated the contract of striker Dani Osvaldo, the club said on their website.

"The Italian international, who has not played for the club since January 2014, yesterday completed a loan spell with Argentinian club Boca Juniors."

Osvaldo joined Boca in February and scored seven goals in 15 matches.

The fact he is out of contract could make it easy for Osvaldo to stay at Boca though he had has been plagued with personal issues while in Argentina.

Osvaldo was involved a public spat with his actress girlfriend that has ended with them separating and he also missed several training sessions.

He has also missed Boca's mid-season tour of the United States and his future with the club is uncertain.

"A long time has passed without a decision (on Osvaldo)," Boca coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena told Argentine Radio del Plata.

"I think it will be difficult (for him to stay), time is getting short."

The Argentine championship resumes on July 10 after a break for the Copa America.

