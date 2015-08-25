Monaco's Uwa Echiejile Elderson (L) scores against Valencia during their Champions League play-off second leg soccer match at the Louis II stadium in Monaco August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monaco's Jeremy Toulalan (R) challenges Valencia's Sofiane Feghouli during their Champions League play-off second leg soccer match at the Louis II stadium in Monaco August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Valencia's Alvaro Negredo (R) celebrates with teammate Antonio Barragan after scoring against Monaco during their Champions League play-off second leg soccer match at the Louis II stadium in Monaco August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Spain became the first nation to have five teams in the Champions League group stage in a single season after Valencia squeezed past Monaco 4-3 on aggregate in the playoff round despite a 2-1 defeat at the French side on Tuesday.

Valencia joined holders Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, who gained an automatic berth as last season's winners of the second-tier Europa League.

On a night of pulsating action, Malmo, Dinamo Zagreb, Maccabi Tel Aviv and Shakhtar Donetsk also booked money-spinning group stage spots in Europe's premier club competition.

Swedish title holders Malmo advanced for a second successive season after Markus Rosenberg and a Dedryck Boyata own goal gave them a 2-0 home win over Celtic which a overturned a 3-2 first leg deficit.

Croatians Dinamo qualified for the third time in the past five seasons, beating Skenderbeu 4-1 at home to complete a 6-2 overall victory over the Albanians.

A nervy 2-2 home draw with Rapid Vienna saw Shakhtar through after a 1-0 win in the first leg while Maccabi edged out Basel on away goals, a 1-1 home draw being just enough following last week's 2-2 tie in Switzerland.

The top match of Wednesday's action features Manchester United's visit to Bruges, where the three-time winners will defend a 3-1 first leg advantage over the Belgians.

