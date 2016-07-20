BERN Former European champions Celtic bounced back from last week's humiliating defeat against Lincoln Red Imps to beat the Gibraltan part-timers 3-0 on Wednesday and reach the next stage of the Champions League qualifiers.

The Scottish champions, astonishingly beaten 1-0 last week, scored three times in a six-minute spell in the first half to stave off the threat of an embarrassing exit in their second qualifying round tie.

Mikael Lustig broke through in the 23rd minute, Leigh Griffiths cut inside to fire home the second two minutes later and Patrick Roberts added a third just before the half hour to give Celtic a 3-1 aggregate win.

Hungarian champions Ferencvaros suffered a shock exit on penalties at the hands of Albanian counterparts Partizani after missing three of their four spot kicks.

The second leg had ended 1-1 after Oliver Huesing put through his own goal five minutes before halftime to cancel out Zoltan Gera's early penalty for the hosts.

Dinamo Zagreb, Croatian champions for the past 11 seasons, beat Vardar Skopje 3-2 to progress 5-3 on aggregate.

Serbia's Red Star Belgrade, the only other former European champions taking part at this stage of the competition, qualified on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Valletta, running out 4-2 aggregate winners.

