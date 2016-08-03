Exclusive - Green Paris bid pledges to slash carbon emissions
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
LONDON Former European Cup winners Celtic and Ajax Amsterdam safely negotiated tricky Champions League third-round qualifying ties on Wednesday to move one step away from the lucrative group stage.
Celtic needed a stoppage-time penalty from French striker Moussa Dembele to beat Kazakh side FC Astana 2-1 and win 3-2 on aggregate. Leigh Griffiths also scored from a spot-kick in the first half for the Scottish champions before Agim Ibraimi equalised.
Four-times European Cup winners Ajax beat Greek side PAOK Salonika 2-1 away and 3-2 on aggregate.
French team Monaco will also be in Friday's draw for the playoff round after beating Turkey's Fenerbahce 3-1 to seal a 4-3 aggregate victory.
(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond)
Sunderland manager David Moyes hopes that signing players he has previously worked with will help them settle quicker and boost the club's fight for Premier League survival but has denied his policy is to only target familiar faces.
MELBOURNE Nick Kyrgios struggled to deal with the furore over his shock second round meltdown at the Australian Open but said the return to a team environment with Davis Cup had helped him through it.