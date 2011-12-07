England captaincy could propel Root to new level - Cook
LONDON Joe Root's prodigious batting could reach a new level if he is made England captain, Alastair Cook said after stepping down from the role following 4-1/2 years in charge.
MANCHESTER, England Manchester City beat a weakened Bayern Munich side 2-0 on Wednesday but it was not enough to stop the Champions League debutants making a group-stage exit.
City, needing a win as well as Napoli to drop points at Villarreal in order to progress, went on the offensive from the start against the Group A winners but had to wait until the 36th minute for their opener.
It came with David Silva's low shot from 20 metres out after a neat flick by Edin Dzeko, who was the provider for their second, seven minutes after the restart, as his pass found a charging Yaya Toure who finished calmly.
City achieved their part of the equation that would take them through alongside Bayern but with Napoli winning 2-0 at Villarreal it was not enough for the English side, who now go through to the Europa League round of 32.
BARCELONA Barcelona hope to reverse Luis Suarez's suspension from the King's Cup final after launching an appeal against the Uruguayan's second booking in Tuesday's semi-final second leg with Atletico Madrid, the Spanish champions said on Wednesday.
Midfielder Yaya Toure has urged Manchester City not to put too much weight of expectation on young Gabriel Jesus' shoulders, despite the Brazil forward's stunning start to his career at the Etihad Stadium.