BERLIN Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini will have tests on a suspected calf injury on Thursday that threatens the Italy international's participation in Saturday's Champions League final against Barcelona.

Centre back Chiellini pulled up in training on Wednesday and if he is ruled out of the clash at Berlin's Olympic Stadium it would be a blow to Juve's chances of thwarting Barca's attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez.

"Giorgio Chiellini will undergo scans today after picking up a calf injury in training on Wednesday," European football's governing body UEFA said on their Twitter feed.

If Chiellini is ruled out, he will be unable to line up against Suarez for the first time since the Uruguay international was banned for biting him at the World Cup finals in Brazil last year.

Chiellini has said the incident is all in the past and he would have no problem in shaking Suarez's hand before the final.

Suarez's four-month ban expired at the end of October and since then he has hit top form, helping fire Barca to the brink of a treble of Champions League and Spanish league and Cup titles.

Juve are also chasing a treble, having, like Barca, already won the domestic league and Cup this term.

