BERLIN Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini's hotly anticipated first meeting with Luis Suarez since the Uruguay forward bit him at the World Cup has been scuppered through injury and he will miss Saturday's Champions League final.

Barcelona striker Suarez was banned for four months for sinking his teeth into Chiellini's shoulder in the Group D match between Uruguay and Italy in Brazil last year and the pair were due to lock horns again in Berlin.

However, Chiellini suffered a calf injury in training on Wednesday and a scan on Thursday ruled him out of the clash.

Chiellini has said the incident is all in the past and he would have no problem shaking Suarez's hand before the final.

"The tests showed a first degree injury in the calf muscle of the left leg and he will not be available for the match against Barcelona," Juve said in a statement on their website.

Chiellini's absence is a blow to Juve's chances of thwarting Barca's formidable attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Suarez.

Andrea Barzagli could come in to play alongside Leonardo Bonucci in the centre of defence, with Angelo Ogbonna another option for coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Suarez's ban expired at the end of October and since then he has hit top form, helping fire Barca to the brink of a treble of Champions League and Spanish league and Cup titles.

Juve are also chasing a treble, having, like Barca, already won the domestic league and Cup this term.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)