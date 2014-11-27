Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Genoa at Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

MILAN - If Juventus players thought that the days of halftime rants and flying water bottles had ended with Antonio Conte's departure, coach Massimilano Allegri's outburst against Malmo suggests they were sorely mistaken.

Television cameras caught the usually phlegmatic Allegri in a fit of rage on the touchline during Wednesday's 2-0 Champions League win, gesticulating furiously Conte-style and kicking a bottle away in disgust.

Although Allegri had calmed down by the time he faced the television cameras after the game, he was still clearly angry that his side had to wait until the 88th minute to settle the game when Carlos Tevez scored the second goal.

"I'm annoyed that we didn't finish the game off earlier," said Allegri.

"We missed three really good chances and because of that the game was still wide open.

"We ran the risk of conceding a goal from a ricochet or a cross into the box. It happened to us in Madrid and in Athens, so when we have the chances to score, we have got to take them.”

Juventus have bounced back after suffering successive 1-0 defeats at Atletico Madrid and Olympiakos and need a draw at home to the Spanish side in their final game to make sure of qualifying.

"There are no easy games, and this was not an easy victory," said Allegri.

"We haven't played at our very best in this competition, and we have lost two games however, we have nine points." Juventus won three successive Serie A titles under Conte's fiery leadership but failed to make an impact in Europe which has given Allegri, a surprise choice for the job, a chance to upstage his predecessor.

Conte, now coach of Italy, was a famously tough taskmaster, often throwing bottles of mineral water at his players in the dressing room, and although Allegri seems unflappable, his patience has been tested by Juve's inconsistent European form.

Television pictures suggested it was slack marking by midfielder Arturo Vidal, rather than a missed chance, which lit Allegri's fuse on Wednesday. "When Allegri kicked that bottle away, he was angry with Arturo, not with me," said Tevez, who declined to make any comparisons between Allegri and Conte.

"They are two outstanding coaches," the Argentina added.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood)