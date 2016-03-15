BERLIN Juventus will be without striker Paulo Dybala and midfielder Claudio Marchisio when they face Bayern Munich in their Champions League round of 16 second leg, the Italian club said on Tuesday.

The Bianconeri players were injured in training and medical checks ruled Dybala, the 22-year-old Argentine, out of the game in Munich on Wednesday due to a minor muscle problem.

Italy international Marchisio was diagnosed with a torn calf muscle and will be sidelined for up to 20 days.

Last season's Champions League finalists came from two goals down to draw 2-2 in Turin and must beat Bayern or score three goals or more in a draw to advance to the quarter-finals of Europe's premier club competition.

Juventus, like Bayern, are chasing a treble of titles this season, leading the Serie A race by three points thanks to a near flawless run this year.

They have conceded only one goal in 12 Serie A matches in 2016, keeping an unprecedented 10th successive clean sheet in the 1-0 win over Sassuolo last week.

