ZURICH FC Copenhagen are facing disciplinary proceedings after their fans lit up a corner of Leicester City's King Power stadium with pyrotechnics during their Champions League match on Tuesday.

European soccer's governing body UEFA said in a statement that the Danish champions had been charged with "setting off of fireworks" during their 1-0 defeat and the case would be dealt with on Nov. 17.

Leicester, the home club, were not charged.

UEFA has a strict ban on flares and fireworks in stadiums although many supporters said on social media that they were impressed after Copenhagen supporters put on what amounted to a full-blown pyrotechnics display.

Others wondered how stewards could have allowed so many fireworks into the stadium while confiscating sandwiches and other small items off fans at previous fixtures.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by John O'Brien)