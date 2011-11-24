Bayer Leverkusen's Eren Derdyok (R) and Sidney Sam (2R) celebrate a goal against Chelsea during the Champions League Group E match in Leverkusen November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Bayer Leverkusen's coach Robin Dutt (R)celebrates his team's 2-1 victory over Chelsea following their Champions League Group E match in Leverkusen November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Bayer Leverkusen's Manuel Friedrich (C) celebrates victory against Chelsea after the Champions League Group E match in Leverkusen November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Bayer Leverkusen's Manuel Friedrich (R) exchanges his jersey with Chelsea's Didier Drogba following their victory over Chelsea in their Champions League Group E match in Leverkusen November 23, 2011. Leverkusen won the match 2-1. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech reacts following his team's defeat against Bayer Leverkusen following their Champions League Group E match in Leverkusen November 23, 2011. Leverkusen won the match 2-1. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Chelsea's Didier Drogba, Alex and Branislav Ivanovic (L-R) react as they watch a goal from Bayer Leverkusen's Eren Derdiyok of Switzerland (not pictured) in their Champions League Group E match in Leverkusen November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Chelsea's Frank Lampard and John Terry (L) react during the Champions League Group E match against Bayer Leverkusen in Leverkusen November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN Long regarded as a side that lacks the ability to win when it really matters, Bayer Leverkusen tore up the script on Wednesday when they came from a goal down to beat Chelsea 2-1 and book a spot in the Champions League round of 16.

Last season's Bundesliga runners-up fell behind to a Didier Drogba strike early in the second half but a late rally saw the Germans score twice in the final 17 minutes to advance from Group E with a match to spare.

"The team basically showed what kind of mental reserves it possesses," Leverkusen coach Robin Dutt said.

A decade ago, the 2002 Champions League finalists were throwing away golden opportunities to claim Bundesliga and European titles but the current squad appears far more relaxed and better equipped to deal with less lofty expectations.

"It was our mentality of not giving up that was decisive," Dutt added.

"To lead a group ahead of Chelsea and Valencia is not something you achieve by occasionally playing well," he said of the club's biggest success in the tournament since their march to the knockout stages in 2005.

With Michael Ballack injecting vast experience into a relatively young and talented squad, Leverkusen have shown gradual improvement this season as the former Germany captain has carved out his leadership role in the team.

The 35-year-old put on a man-of-the-match winning display, hitting the crossbar once and having two other chances saved by keeper Peter Cech just before Eren Derdiyok headed in the equaliser in the 73rd minute.

"After we conceded the goal, you could see what kind of talent there is in this team," Ballack told reporters.

"We need simply to believe in ourselves," he added after his 100th European appearance.

"We may still be a bit insecure here and there but when the knots unravel, you see the amazing talent playing in this team."

(Editing by John O'Brien)