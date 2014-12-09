LIVERPOOL Three years after knocking Manchester United out of the Champions League group stage, FC Basel did the same to another top English club on Tuesday after a 1-1 draw at Anfield eliminated Liverpool from the competition.

The Swiss side, who also best Chelsea home and away in the group stage of last year's competition, arrived at Anfield needing a draw to progress from Group B behind Real Madrid.

Until a late Steven Gerrard free kick, Basel were unruffled against five-times champions Liverpool having taken the lead through Fabian Frei, but they then endured some hair-raising moments as the hosts threw caution to the wind.

However, Paulo Sousa's side deservedly held on.

"We all made ​​history for this marvellous club FC Basel today," Portuguese Sousa, who had spells coaching in England with Swansea City, Queens Park Rangers and Leicester City, told a news conference.

"My team has fought and we had fantastic support from the fans in the stadium. Now the story continues!

"I do not think Liverpool played badly. I prefer to look at us and think that we have done many things right."

"Until the final phase, we were the better team. After that it was difficult to control the game as before," he added.

