LYON, France Less than two weeks after making a rare blunder with Italy, goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was back to his vintage best on Tuesday as Juventus snatched a 1-0 win at Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions League.

Juan Cuadrado netted the only goal but Buffon was the man of the match, saving Alexandre Lacazette's 35th minute penalty before making a couple of sensational saves after the break while Juve were down to 10 men following Mario Lemina's sending off.

"We gave everything tonight, it was a tactical battle. We lost but we were up against a great Buffon. He was sensational," Lyon captain Maxime Gonalons said.

The Juve players also knew who they had to thank for the result, all going to congratulate their 38-year-old keeper after the final whistle was blown.

Buffon dived onto his left to save Lacazette's penalty after Leonardo Bonucci brought down Mouctar Diakhaby in the box and he was still alert after the break.

He palmed away Nabil Fekir's shot with his right hand in the 50th minute and was magnificent again in the 71st, stopping Corentin Tolisso's downward header from point-blank range.

"It was important not to lose that game when we found ourselves down to 10 men," Buffon said.

"We suffered a lot but we were a bit lucky. In these matches, the little details make the difference.

"I'm just happy that I could help my team mates."

The result left Juve top of Group H with seven points from three games ahead of Sevilla, who beat Dinamo Zagreb 1-0, on goal difference.

Lyon are third on three points two weeks before travelling to Turin.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ian Chadband)