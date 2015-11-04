Zenit St. Petersburg's players celebrate after their Champions League Group H soccer match against Olympique Lyon in Lyon, France, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

LYON, France Zenit St Petersburg qualified for the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday when Artem Dzyuba's double gave them a 2-0 win at Olympique Lyonnais, leaving the French club on the brink of elimination.

Dzyuba scored either side of the interval as Zenit stayed top of Group H with a maximum 12 points while OL are bottom on a single point.

Third-placed Gent have four points after beating Valencia, who have six, 1-0 at home.

