Southgate wants time to solve England captaincy puzzle
Gareth Southgate needs more time to solve England's captaincy problem, the manager has said ahead of the team's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley on Sunday.
LYON, France Zenit St Petersburg qualified for the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday when Artem Dzyuba's double gave them a 2-0 win at Olympique Lyonnais, leaving the French club on the brink of elimination.
Dzyuba scored either side of the interval as Zenit stayed top of Group H with a maximum 12 points while OL are bottom on a single point.
Third-placed Gent have four points after beating Valencia, who have six, 1-0 at home.
(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
Gareth Southgate needs more time to solve England's captaincy problem, the manager has said ahead of the team's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley on Sunday.
Hooker Jamie George was pleased with his cameos from the bench during England's Six Nations campaign but is aiming for a starting role heading into the 2019 World Cup in Japan.