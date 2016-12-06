Attacking midfielder Mario Goetze has been ruled out of Borussia Dortmund's Champions League clash with Real Madrid due to a knee injury, the German club said on Tuesday.

Dortmund said the injury to the 24-year-old was minor, adding that he had a chance of making the squad for the trip to Cologne in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The German side are top of Group F and a point in Madrid on Wednesday would see them through to the Champions League knockout stages as group winners.

