MADRID Cristiano Ronaldo hit four goals and Karim Benzema netted a hat-trick as Real Madrid romped to a record-equalling 8-0 victory at home to Malmo in the final round of matches in Champions League Group A on Tuesday.

Real, who had already qualified for the last 16 as group winners, took the hopelessly-outclassed Swedish side apart at the Bernabeu with a ruthless display that matched the biggest group-stage win in Europe's elite club competition.

Real coach Rafa Benitez was in charge of Liverpool when they hammered Turkish side Besiktas 8-0 in 2007, while Real's former Liverpool defender Alvaro Arbeloa played in both matches.

Benzema struck twice early on to put Real 2-0 ahead, following up his double against Getafe in La Liga at the weekend.

Ronaldo made it 3-0 six minutes before halftime with a free kick and the Portugal forward netted a quickfire treble at the start of the second half to extend his Champions League scoring record to 88 goals in 121 appearances.

The FIFA Ballon d'Or holder set a record for goals scored in the group stage of 11 and has reached double figures in the competition for a fifth consecutive campaign.

Mateo Kovavic put Real 7-0 ahead in the 70th minute and Benzema completed the rout with his third goal of the night 16 minutes from time.

Real finished the group stage on 16 points, with Paris St Germain, who had already qualified in second place, on 13 after they won 2-0 at home to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Shakhtar and Malmo each have three points, with the Ukrainian side securing third place and a Europa League berth thanks to a better head-to-head record.

Malmo, who lost to Nottingham Forest in the 1979 European Cup final, made their Champions League debut last season.

(Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)