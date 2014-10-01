Defoe back for England at age of 34
LONDON Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe was recalled to the England squad at the age of 34 on Thursday ahead of next week's friendly in Germany and a World Cup qualifier at home to Lithuania.
MALMO Sweden Markus Rosenberg's double sparked jubilant scenes at the Swedbank Stadium as Malmo beat Olympiakos Piraeus 2-0 in the first Champions League group stage match to be played on Swedish soil in 14 years.
On a wonderful night for the Scandinavian underdogs in the Group A clash, Rosenberg initiated the celebrations by putting the home side ahead in the 42nd minute, punishing a defensive mix-up by snapping up the loose ball and coolly slotting it into the net.
Isaac Thelin could have doubled Malmo's advantage on the hour mark but he headed his close-range effort straight at the keeper before slicing the rebound horribly.
Rosenberg, though, made no mistake, striking again in the 82nd minute, firing into the top right corner after more poor goalkeeping by Roberto for the Greeks.
The best chance for Olympiakos came in the second half through former Malmo winger Jimmy Durmaz, whose left-footed shot was spilled by Robin Olsen, but the goalkeeper recovered to smother the ball.
Malmo's victory was the first Champions League group game to be held in Sweden since Helsingborg held Paris St Germain to a 1-1 draw in November 2000.
(Reporting By Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ian Chadband)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has refused to set a target for this season and hit out at critics, saying they are unlikely ever to be satisfied with anything the north London club achieves.
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said his side are braced to take on a "different" Leicester City, who have revived their fortunes since sacking their title-winning boss Claudio Ranieri last month, in the Premier League on Saturday.