MALMO Second-half strikes from Fernando Llorente and Carlos Tevez gave Juventus a gritty 2-0 win over Malmo in their Champions League clash on Wednesday, the Italian side's first away victory in the group stage for two years.

Llorente broke the deadlock four minutes into the second half, latching on to Claudio Marchisio's through ball and charging from the halfway line before rounding Robin Olsen and slotting the ball home.

Tevez netted a late second in the 88th minute to complete their first Champions League away win since they beat Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 in December 2012.

Malmo had their fair share of chances but failed to find the net and cannot now qualify for the knockout stages.

The win moves Juventus into second place in Group A on nine points, three behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who hammered Olympiakos Piraeus 4-0.

The top two meet in Turin in their final group game on Dec. 9, with Juventus needing a point to ensure qualification.

Playing in chilly conditions on a well-worn pitch that was the subject of much criticism, Malmo goalkeeper Olsen had enough work to keep him warm, making smart saves throughout the game as Arturo Vidal, Marchisio and Tevez all went close.

Malmo's Emil Forsberg wasted two gilt-edged chances as the first half drew to a close, first shooting wide from Rosenberg's clever pass, then toe-poking harmlessly wide of goal after running the length of the field.

After Llorente had given Juventus the lead, the home side battled bravely to create an opening.

But with Paul Pogba and Andrea Pirlo pulling the strings in midfield and Tevez dropping deep to collect possession, Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side had no intention of relinquishing their advantage.

Substitute Alvaro Morata hit the bar before Tevez killed the game off a minute later, firing low past Olsen for a goal which preceded a flurry of cards, including a red for Malmo defender Erik Johansson.

(Reporting By Philip O'Connor; editing by Toby Davis)