STOCKHOLM The website of Malmo FF crashed following the news that Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who started his career with the Swedish champions, will return to the city with Paris St Germain for the group stage of the Champions League.

After beating Scottish champions Celtic to make the group stage, Malmo were drawn in Group A with Real Madrid, Shaktar Donetsk and PSG.

"There was a lot of pressure on it (the website) just after the draw was made," Malmo's head of communications Peter Ahlander told Reuters by telephone, adding that the club were delighted with the draw.

Ibrahimovic left Malmo in 2001 to join Ajax, but despite a slew of league titles with the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Barcelona, the 33-year-old has never won the Champions League.

