STOCKHOLM Malmo have warned supporters they will cancel tickets for home games in the Champions League group stage that the Swedish club believe have been sold for more than their face value.

Drawn against Real Madrid, Paris St Germain and Shakhtar Donetsk, tickets for the three home matches quickly sold out.

Fans desperate to see national team captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic lead PSG out in his native city are being offered tickets originally sold for around 500 Swedish crowns ($60.74) for more than 20 times that amount.

"Reselling at a higher price than the original is grounds for seizing or cancelling tickets," the club said in a statement on Friday.

Malmo launch their campaign in Paris on Tuesday, with their first home game against Real Madrid taking place on Sept. 30.

(The story has been refiled to correct day of game in last para to Tuesday)

(Writing by Philip O'Connor,; Editing by Tony Jimenez)