MANCHESTER, England Courtney Meppen-Walters, who is being investigated for causing death by reckless driving, was a surprise name on the Manchester City team sheet for their Champions League group game against Ajax Amsterdam on Wednesday.

Meppen-Walters, 18, has not appeared in any first-team fixture to date but was included as a substitute by manager Roberto Mancini.

In September, the defender was bailed until this month after the deaths of Kulwant Singh, 32, and his sister Ravel-Kaur Singh, 37, near Manchester city centre.

The pair were hit by a silver Mercedes driven by Meppen-Walters and police have seized CCTV footage of the incident as part of their investigation.

A report has been sent to the Crown Prosecution Service who will decide whether the player will be charged after police arrested Meppen-Walters and James Conroy, the 19-year-old driver of another vehicle, at the scene of the accident on September 1.

Ravel's sons Harveen, 17, and Ajmeet, 16, were also injured in the accident and taken to hospital.

City's long list of injuries, particularly to defenders, forced Mancini to call Meppen-Walters on to the bench for the game against Dutch side Ajax.

