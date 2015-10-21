Arsenal's Iwobi wants manager Wenger to stay
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been receiving unjust criticism and should extend his 20-year reign at the club, midfielder Alex Iwobi has said.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) arrested five people, three of them Polish football fans, when a brawl broke out in the city centre before Manchester City played Sevilla in a Champions League group match on Wednesday.
The fight took place in Shambles Square and police officers arriving at around 1530 local time (1430GMT) to deal with the trouble.
One man was treated for a head injury and GMP confirmed the arrests in a statement on its Twitter feed.
Video footage of the incident posted on the internet showed men throwing tables, chairs, bicycles and other objects at each other and trying to smash down a restaurant's glass partitions.
It is unclear what sparked the violence, although reports in Spain suggested fans of Polish club Slask Wroclaw sparked the trouble following violence when Slask and Sevilla met in the Europa League in 2013.
Self-taught sculptor Emanuel Santos defended his grinning bust of Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday, telling his thousands of online detractors he had followed the soccer star's instructions down to the last wrinkle.