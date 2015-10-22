LONDON UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against Manchester City following a report from their official match delegate that their fans booed the Champions League anthem before the kickoff of Wednesday's 2-1 win over Sevilla.

City fans have booed the anthem both home and away for the last two seasons after City were penalised by UEFA under Financial Fair Play rules, although the sanctions were lifted over a year ago.

But UEFA's Icelandic match delegate Geir Thorstelnsson has reported the latest outbreak of booing to UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.

A UEFA spokesman confirmed that a case has been opened against City and will be dealt with on Nov.19.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Martyn Herman)